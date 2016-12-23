City police in Sudbury, Ont. say the search continues for a missing teenager who was last seen three days ago, and officers are now going door-to-door.

Enoch Kim, 16, was last seen on the night of Tuesday Dec. 20, walking on Bouchard Street, heading towards Kelly Lake Road. Despite ground and aerial searches, he still hasn't been found.

In a written release issued Friday afternoon, police said officers are going door-to-door along Kelly Lake Road in the Moonglo area asking citizens if they have searched their property.

If people indicate they have not yet done a search, officers will ask if police may search the property including any structures.

Police are asking anyone in the area shown on the above map to thoroughly check all structures and parked vehicles. (Greater Sudbury Police Service / Facebook)

In addition, police are asking anyone in the vicinity outlined on a map they've posted to the service's social media accounts, to thoroughly check all structures and parked vehicles.

People are being asked to visit the police service's website, and complete a form indicating that the property has been cleared.

According to Friday's statement, North Shore Search and Rescue.continues to help with the search.