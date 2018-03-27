Skip to Main Content
Body of missing Sudbury man found near Lively

Sudbury Police say the body of a missing man was found near Lively early Tuesday morning.
Around 4:30 a.m., officers located Andre Joseph Gagne's vehicle parked on a trail off Highway 144 north of Lively.

The 73-year-old was last seen in Chelmsford on Monday and was reported missing that day.

A K9 track was done and officers found Gagne's body about 2.5 kilometres into the bush. Police say no foul play is suspected.

