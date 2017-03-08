Police say the search for a 45-year-old man, whose snowmobile hit open water on the St. Mary's River Sunday night, has been suspended.

Witnesses reported they saw the 45-year-old man go into the water in the area off Marks Bay near Point aux Pins Drive Sunday night.

The Ontario Provincial Police's underwater search and rescue team have not been able to send divers down due to high winds, powerful channel currents and unstable ice.

The weather conditions have also caused the ice to break and pile up, stopping rescue teams from going ahead with the underwater search.

Police said that underwater, air and land searches will continue once weather conditions ease up.