Sudbury Police say a missing man has been found dead.

On Sunday, a man was riding his ATV in a wooded area behind Centennial Arena in Hanmer, when he came across a body. The man called police.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Tyler Haney.

Police say no additional information will be provided regarding the cause of death, but adds foul play is not suspected.

Haney was first reported missing in November.

"The Greater Sudbury Police Service would like to extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and we ask that individuals respect their privacy during this very emotional time," police said in a release.

"Tyler's mother would like to extend her thanks and gratitude to those who provided her and her family with support during this difficult time."