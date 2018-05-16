Skip to Main Content
Minor earthquake blasts North Bay, police say

Minor earthquake blasts North Bay, police say

North Bay Police say they have confirmed a minor earthquake was felt in the city on Wednesday morning.

According to Natural Resources Canada quake measured 2.2 magnitude

According to Natural Resources Canada, an earthquake that happened near North Bay on Wednesday was 'lightly felt' in the community. (Supplied/Natural Resources Canada)
North Bay Police say they have confirmed a minor earthquake was felt in the city on Wednesday morning.

Police say they started receiving several calls from concerned residents just after 9 a.m.

The calls were from different areas both inside and outside the city.

Police say they have confirmed with Natural Resources Canada that a minor earthquake measuring 2.2 on the scale happened just south of the city.

Police have not said if there are any reports of damage or injuries.

