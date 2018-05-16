Minor earthquake blasts North Bay, police say
North Bay Police say they have confirmed a minor earthquake was felt in the city on Wednesday morning.
According to Natural Resources Canada quake measured 2.2 magnitude
Police say they started receiving several calls from concerned residents just after 9 a.m.
The calls were from different areas both inside and outside the city.
Police say they have confirmed with Natural Resources Canada that a minor earthquake measuring 2.2 on the scale happened just south of the city.
Police have not said if there are any reports of damage or injuries.
