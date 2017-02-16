Investigators with Ontario's Ministry of Labour are looking into a reported fatality at a business in Sudbury, Ont.

A workplace accident occurred at Rainbow Concrete on Maley Drive on Wednesday, according to the Greater Sudbury Police Service.

Janet Deline, a spokesperson with the labour ministry, confirmed to CBC News Thursday morning that the driver of a dump truck was killed, but no other details were being released about the victim.

Two inspectors and one engineer with the ministry were on-scene Thursday investigating, Deline said, adding that the safety officials have up to one year to determine if charges will be laid under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

No further details about the incident have been released yet, but a police spokesperson confirmed to CBC News that the force is assisting the labour ministry as needed.