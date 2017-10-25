The Ministry of Labour is ordering the City of Greater Sudbury to investigate a seven-month old harassment complaint.

A complaint was filed by the Sudbury Professional Firefighters Association in March that fire chief Trevor Bain was being harassed at work.

Ministry of Labour officials visited the main Sudbury fire hall Tuesday and then issued four compliance orders.

It is ordering the city to conduct an "appropriate" investigation into the harassment complaint, which it wants complete by December 15.

It also ordered the city to make sure that all supervisors and employees have proper training on workplace harassment.

The ministry wants to see the city's compliance plan by November 17 for making sure that training takes place.

Kevin Fowke is the city of Greater Sudbury's general manager of corporate services, but was the human resources director when the harassment complaint was filed in March. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

CBC asked Kevin Fowke, the city's general manager of corporate services, to comment and he responded "no chance."

Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger said while he wasn't involved in the visit by Ministry of Labour officials, he is aware of the orders.

"It's not something that I'm involved in. I wasn't part of the meeting. So I trust staff will move forward with the direction they have and follow through," Bigger told the CBC Tuesday night.

"I think we are following policies and procedures."

On the same day, the city began the process of hiring a new fire chief.

Just as the harassment allegations were coming to light last week, Trevor Bain's employment at the city ended. Sources close to that decision have told the CBC he was fired.