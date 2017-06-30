The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care has confirmed that it will send an inspector to Pioneer Manor after five front line staff were fired for taking inappropriate Snapchats of residents.
In an email to CBC News, spokesperson Laura Gallant said that following steps laid out in Ontario's Long-Term Care Homes Act, the ministry has scheduled an inspection of the facility, but did not indicate when the inspection will happen.
"The ministry takes immediate action, including conducting an inspection, if we receive information that there is serious harm, or risk of serious harm to a resident," Gallant said.
"The ministry inspects homes based on complaints from residents, their family members, staff or the public, and follows up on any compliance orders that may be identified in an inspection," she said.
Gallant said that the ministry also intends to strengthen its quality and safety inspection program "with new enforcement tools" including proposed financial penalties for homes that fall short of guidelines.
