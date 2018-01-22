There will be eyes in the sky over Timmins until the beginning of March.

An exploration company is using an aircraft to survey the land over Mountjoy and Deloro, but has promised it won't fly over residential areas.

"The aircraft will fly along the proposed flight path at the minimum altitude of 80 metres above the ground," said Central Timmins Exploration Corp. director Neville Dastoor

"The survey will be flown in daylight hours in good weather conditions and will take several days to complete," Dastoor said.

He says the schedule will be weather-dependent.

Dastoor promises the survey will be conducted in a manner to minimize disruption.