A 48-year-old man who was in a 16-hour standoff with police north of Capreol, Ont. this week now faces a number of assault and firearms charges.

In a written release issued Friday morning, the Greater Sudbury Police Service said the man has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and uttering threats to cause death.

He was scheduled to appear in bail court Friday morning.

Sudbury police said they were called to the community of Milnet, located about 10 kilometres north of Capreol, Wednesday evening due to a weapons complaint. On Thursday, the force confirmed that a man inside a residence had a gun, but that no shots had been fired.

He surrendered peacefully to officers around noon on Thursday, police said.