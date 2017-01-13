A Toronto-based business outsourcing company says it is opening a new call centre in Sudbury, Ont., and expects to hire up to 350 people.

In a written release, Millennium 1 Solutions announced that hiring will take place in January, with start dates as early as February.

The company said it expects to hire 250 people initially, with the potential to add another 100 in the future.

"We are delighted to be joining the Sudbury business community and look forward to being an active and positive contributor to all aspects of the community," Millennium 1 Solutions CEO Tom Band was quoted as saying in a press release, adding that expansion is necessary due to the company taking on more clients.

"This has resulted in extensive hiring within all of our Canadian facilities," he said.

Band was also quoted as saying the company chose Sudbury because of the "exceptional" reputation of the local workforce as well as "positive support and partnership from the City of Greater Sudbury and its local economic development officers."

The new call centre will be on National Street in Garson, in Greater Sudbury's northeast.