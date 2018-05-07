Skip to Main Content
2 northern Ontario men dead following plane crash in Michigan

Two Canadians are dead after a small plane crashed at an airport in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
CBC News ·
The crash happened on Saturday at Sanderson Municipal Airport in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. (Supplied/Google Maps)

The crash occurred Saturday at Sanderson Municipal Airport in Sault Ste. Marie. The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane stalled and went down. Photos show the nose planted in the ground.

Captain Terry Mortimore was friends with the victims, 67-year-old pilot Gilbert Belair and 76-year-old John Paul Finck.

They were all members of the Canadian Owner Pilot's Association Flight 66.

Mortimore says Belair was especially good at teaching children about being a pilot at annual events. 

He says he's known both the men for a number of years.

Mortimore calls this a tragic day.

With files from Kate Rutherford, The Associated Press

