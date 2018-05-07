Two Canadians are dead after a small plane crashed at an airport in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The crash occurred Saturday at Sanderson Municipal Airport in Sault Ste. Marie. The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane stalled and went down. Photos show the nose planted in the ground.

Captain Terry Mortimore was friends with the victims, 67-year-old pilot Gilbert Belair and 76-year-old John Paul Finck.

They were all members of the Canadian Owner Pilot's Association Flight 66.

Mortimore says Belair was especially good at teaching children about being a pilot at annual events.

He says he's known both the men for a number of years.

Mortimore calls this a tragic day.