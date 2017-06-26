Michael Tomasik of Sudbury, Ont., has been declared a dangerous offender.

The former Ontario Provincial Police auxiliary officer was found guilty in 2016 of eight charges related to hiring prostitutes to abduct and sexually assault children.

Justice Patricia Hennessy accepted a joint submission by the Crown and defence on Monday in Superior Court to sentence Tomasik to three additional years in custody followed by 10 years of supervision.

"I would just like to apologize for my hurtful actions," Tomasik told the court while wiping away tears. "No one dislikes them more than I do."

Tomasik has been in custody for 25 months since 2015.

He told the court he accepts and wants help, and that he knows it will be a lifelong process.

'I just hope to be a better, loving individual'

A psychiatric assessment found Tomasik at medium to high risk of re-offending.

Defence lawyer Robert Beckett called Tomasik's sentencing appropriate, and said he has a great deal of optimism with regard Tomasik's potential to rehabilitate.

"I can't give up on myself," Tomasik told the court.

"I just hope to be a better, loving individual so I don't have to step in a courtroom ever again."

During his long-term supervision, Tomasik will receive treatment for pedophilia, including cognitive therapy to minimize his sex drive and enhance his ability to control his behaviour.

Additionally, he cannot possess or use any device with the internet unless monitored by Correctional Service Canada.

"Don't give up on yourself," Hennessy told Tomasik.

"You have difficult years ahead ... good luck."