Metro Ontario has been fined $80,000 after a worker in the grocery chain's Sudbury store was injured while grinding meat.

The company pleaded guilty to a charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the November 2015 incident.

Court heard the worker at the Lasalle Boulevard store had a coat sleeve caught in the mixing arms of the meat grinder, leading to an injury that required hospital treatment.

The Ministry of Labour determined that the grinder was not equipped with a proper guard to prevent access to still-rotating

mixer arms.

Metro has since taken steps to retro-fit the same equipment in all its stores.