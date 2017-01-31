A Sudbury LGBTQ activist is planning to hold a vigil in Sudbury tonight for the victims of a Quebec City mosque shooting.

Aedan Charest, organizer for the vigil, drew parallels between Sunday's mosque killings and June's shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando.

Charest said groups that are victims of hate crimes can find solidarity in supporting one another.

"These are issues that go hand in hand," Charest said. "When one specific group is targeted, we have to realize it's all of us [that are targeted] as Canadians."

"These victims were victims for something that makes up their identity," he said.

Aédan Daniel Charest is a diversity activist in Sudbury. He is organizing a vigil in Memorial Park for the victims of the Quebec City mosque killings. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

'A huge portion of us' stand with Muslims

Charest said the community support he saw — and felt — after June's Orlando shooting at a gay nightclub led him to organize the vigil.

But considering the ripples the Quebec City shootings sent through Canada's Muslim population, he said he wouldn't be surprised if members of Sudbury's close-knit community didn't attend.

After the Orlando killing spree, Charest said he understood why some members of the LGBTQ community kept a low profile.

"I hope the Muslim community gets to see us, and recognize us as allies," he said, "I hope they can have some sense of comfort knowing that there's a huge portion of us that stand with them."

People will gather tonight at 5:00 p.m. in Sudbury's Memorial Park for the vigil.

Charest said organizers plan to have handmade cards that people can sign and send to the Quebec mosque.