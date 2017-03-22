Sarah Cadorette, the clinic supervisor for Bodystream, hopes that she can clear the air about medical marijuana.

The New Sudbury clinic, Bodystream, walks clients through the process of obtaining medical marijuana for treatments or illness.

She's been invited to address the local chapter of Canadian Association of Retired Persons, and answer any questions seniors might have about the use of the medicinal herb.

​In a CBC Morning North interview, Cadorette said she was immediately on board when CARP invited her.

"[CARP] said 'hey, lots of seniors are looking for information and don't know where to go'," Cadorette said.

"Or they're looking for a safe space to talk, because [the subject] is still kind of taboo."

Common questions

The questions she fields are often about the basics around marijuana.

"It's a lot [of questions] about money, how much is it going to cost," she said. "And going from street product — not knowing what you're getting, to the product you get access to [with our services]."

"They don't know all the science background, THC, CBD, dosing, its strength," she said. "It's a ton of questions daily."

Sarah Cadorette, the clinic supervisor for Bodystream, a medical marijuana service provider in Sudbury, will speak at a CARP seniors group meeting at Science North tomorrow. (Erik White CBC)

Cadorette estimates that Bodystream has about 2,000 clients in Sudbury — not all senior citizens — and the region probably in the range of 6,000.

She will be speaking about the topic at the Sudbury CARP General meeting, to be held tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. in the Science North Laamanen Room.