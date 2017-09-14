Marc Pilon recalls his heart pounding in the days leading up to when he filed a missing persons report for his daughter Meagan four years ago.

The bubbly 15-year-old who loved to sing and play guitar vanished in Sudbury, Ont., after visiting Pilon in hospital as he recovered from back surgery.

She leaves behind Pilon and her grey cat Bella, who she sneaked into their house just a few weeks before she disappeared.

Pilon said he still thinks every day about what Meagan last told him.

"I love you," Pilon said. "I'll see you later. That was the last [words]."

'Really need some answers'

Pilon said he tried calling Meagan at home between 20 to 30 times a day following their final conversation.

Meagan Pilon brought home a cat named Bella just a few weeks before she went missing. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Pilon sent a friend to go check on her a few days later, but he said the home was trashed and she was no where to be found.

The missing person report was officially registered with Greater Sudbury Police on September 16, 2013.

"If somebody knows anything, please come forward," Pilon said.

"I really need some answers. Please."

Posters of pop stars, stickers and a dream catcher remain untouched in Meagan Pilon's room in her dad's hope that she will return. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Meagan's case is close to Staff Sgt. Jordan Buchanan's heart.

He keeps a photo of her and 10 of his force's other historical missing person cases on his desk.

Lured into human trafficking?

"What I would request people in Sudbury to do is to think back four years ago to early September," Buchanan said.

"If they had any familiarity with Meagan, if they were friends with her or acquaintances, or knew who may have seen her in the first few weeks of the month, maybe call us so that we can interview you."

Police are still trying to complete the timeline for the weeks leading up to Meagan's disappearance.

Marc Pilon accepted the help of a television show called Last Seen Alive in 2014 to located his missing daughter Meagan. (Megan Thomas/CBC)

The greatest source of tips have come from rumours that Meagan was lured into human trafficking, according to Buchanan, but those leads have proven to be untrue.

"Four years is a long time, and my hopes are not high that she will be located alive," Buchanan said.

"I have shared that with the family. They are understanding of that. However, if Meagan is out there listening or in communication with any one that's listening and would like to call me — despite whatever circumstances she may be in — I'll happily take that call, and assist her in any way that I can."

Message to his daughter

Meagan is described as 5'10", weighing 140 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes.

Any one with information about her case is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 ext 6632 or Crime Stoppers at 705-675-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

A note that says "I'm sorry I can't be perfect" still hangs in Meagan Pilon's room. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Pilon is still holding on to hope that Meagan will knock at his door and walk in one day.

He continues to take care of Bella, and keeps Meagan's bedroom intact with fading posters of pop artists, stickers and a dream catcher, just in case.

"I love you. I miss you," Pilon said. "Please come home."

