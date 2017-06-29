A Sudbury judge is expected to pass down judgement on Paul McColeman, the 45-year-old Espanola man facing 34 charges including luring children, sexual exploitation and sexual interference.

Court heard that McColeman allegedly set up a Facebook page under the name of Treber Boucher, through which he contacted and befriended 17 male youth between 2006 and 2014.

Accused offered boys marijuana, alcohol in exchange for sexual 'pranks' says witness

A witness told court he was offered a small amount of marijuana, alcohol and the keys to drive a four-wheeler in exchange for what he called "pranks."

When defence lawyer Darren Berlinguette asked for an explanation, the witness said pranks were sex acts, including oral sex.

There is a publication ban on any details that could identify the victims in this case.

Superior Court Justice Patricia Hennessy is presiding over the judge-alone case, which began in the spring.