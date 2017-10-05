For the second day in a row, Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger has issued a statement on the reprimanding and firing of 11 volunteer firefighters.

The Sudbury Christian Labour Association of Canada (CLAC,) the union representing the firefighters, said three were dismissed and eight disciplined over comments they made about a plan to overhaul fire services.

City council held a closed-door meeting earlier this week to discuss the issue.

Bigger then issued a statement saying he would be staying mum on details.

But in a letter issued today, Bigger said he wants to make it clear that it was city management's decision to take disciplinary action, not city council's.

"Let me be clear, this was not a decision of Council, but instead of management at the City," Bigger said in the letter. "It's not something that Council gets involved with as a part of its role and we were made aware of this situation after it had been undertaken."

Bigger also said he understands why many people are upset, but that personnel decisions shouldn't be discussed in the open.

"When there are discussions relating to individual employment situations, that we not share that with the public," he said. "Why? Because it's not fair to those who are involved. I would ask residents to consider whether you would like the nature of your employment shared with the rest of the community?"

Council will reconvene next Wednesday, Bigger said, to go over what happened.