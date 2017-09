Mayor Brian Bigger's former administrative assistant is going to trial against the city of Greater Sudbury.

Alicia Lachance is seeking $300,000, claiming wrongful dismissal and aggravated and punitive damages.

The civil lawsuit claims Bigger's chief of staff, Melissa Zanette, bullied and stalked Lachance.

The city refutes the claims, calling Lachance a poor worker with a hostile attitude.

A five-day trial has been scheduled for May 2018.