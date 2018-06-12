The race to become Sudbury's next mayor has officially started.

Cody Cacciotti has filed his nomination papers according to the city's website.

He's currently the operations manager for the Northern Ontario Railroad Museum in Capreol.

Incumbent candidate Brian Bigger said he was planning to file his nomination papers Tuesday afternoon.

Bigger, the city's former auditor general, was elected four years ago. In a statement, he says people in Sudbury voted for change four years ago and he delivered.

"We have much to celebrate," he said. " Council has moved city priorities forward by cohesively working together."

Voting day is Oct. 22.