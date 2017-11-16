Ontario Provincial Police say a 19-year-old Mattawa woman is facing charges after hitting a vehicle with an axe while someone was inside.

Police were called on Tuesday about the incident. After the vehicle was hit, police say the person inside drove away and the accused followed in a different vehicle.

Officers found the two vehicles a short time later and stopped them by blocking a bridge.

The woman has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and spousal assault.

She's scheduled to appear in court in January.