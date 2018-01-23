Skip to Main Content
Tractor trailer strikes Mattawa apartment block Monday night

Provincial police say it was fortunate no one died when a tractor trailer left the road and slammed into an apartment building Monday evening in Mattawa.

OPP charge 42-year-old driver from New Brunswick with careless driving

Police say no one was killed and one injured when the transport left the road early Tuesday morning and crashed into a Mattawa apartment building. (Twitter/@OPP_NER)

Ontario Provincial Police say it was fortunate no one died when a tractor trailer left Highway 17 and slammed into an apartment building Monday night in Mattawa.

A resident of an apartment was injured and the building evacuated.

The driver of the transport, a man from Woodstock, New Brunswick has been charged with careless driving.

Pictures supplied by the OPP show that the apartments and some other homes on the highway, also known as McConnell  St., are close to the road on a curve.

Police are asking people to drive according to conditions and focus on the task.

In clearer conditions, provincial police demonstrate the path of a transport trailer that smashed into the side of an apartment building (circled in red) in Mattawa Monday night. No one was seriously injured. (Twitter/@OPP_NER)

