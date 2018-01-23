Ontario Provincial Police say it was fortunate no one died when a tractor trailer left Highway 17 and slammed into an apartment building Monday night in Mattawa.

A resident of an apartment was injured and the building evacuated.

The driver of the transport, a man from Woodstock, New Brunswick has been charged with careless driving.

Pictures supplied by the OPP show that the apartments and some other homes on the highway, also known as McConnell St., are close to the road on a curve.

Police are asking people to drive according to conditions and focus on the task.