The Ontario SPCA says a 44-year-old woman in Mattawa has been found guilty of animal cruelty after a six-year-old German Shepherd mix was found neglected last August.

The SPCA said the dog had discharge around his eyes and ears, and its nails were overgrown.

It was taken to to a veterinarian and treated for infections to its eyes and ears.

The SPCA said the dog has since been adopted.

The woman found guilty in the incident has been banned from owning animals for ten years.