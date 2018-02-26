A Sudbury, Ont., woman is breathing a little easier these days after news her former fiance is going to jail for six months.

Donald John Cameron was convicted in Newfoundland on Friday of fraud and theft.

He faces similar charges in other Canadian cities, including Sudbury, where he is wanted on six counts of fraud and six counts of using a stolen credit card.

Those charges are in connection to allegations made by Mary-Lee MacInnis, who says he used their romantic relationship to steal her money and personal belongings.

"The women of St. John's are safe for six months," MacInnis said.

MacInnis met Cameron online through a dating site. During that time, she says he stole her camera, four credit cards which he maxed out and her son's identification.

Since then, MacInnis says she and her son have had to contact credit agencies to try and protect their accounts.

"I was devastated that one person could wreak that much havoc on somebody's life," she said.

"He's just a very bad man. His criminal past is catching up with him."

MacInnis shared her story after the relationship was over with Cameron.

She says she wanted to warn other women like her who could be duped by his charm. Since then, she says she's received calls from about 70 people — both women and men — who say they have been ripped off by Cameron.

During his sentencing in St. John's, Cameron aired grievances about his family, MacInnis, the death of his father and the CBC.

"I was little shocked that he was blaming everybody because we didn't ask him to steal anything," MacInnis said.

"He did that all by himself."

MacInnis says she went public to provide a warning to others who may be meeting someone online.

"Just be vigilant. Be hyper-vigilant about who you're meeting online," she said.

"Because you don't know their past, especially someone who's charming as he is."