A moose in Sudbury kept police busy on Saturday night as officers took to social media to warn the public about the wandering animal.

Police first sent out a tweet warning the public of a moose in a pond off the busy street of Lasalle Boulevard. Officers stated the moose was "failing to follow direction by police and may pose a risk to the public should the animal come onto the road."

The moose did run into traffic, prompting police to ask drivers to be cautious in the area.

. Just another Sudbury Saturday Night in Northern Ontario. #mooseontheloose Drive with caution in the area. Thanks to @sea_perry for sharing pic.twitter.com/S3C4n7mk8q — @SudburyPolice

Officers nicknamed the moose Martha and said she was "failing to obey traffic lights and right of ways."

They also stated she was refusing to use crosswalks.

Eventually, police posted Martha had moved off the roadway and was possibly in the area.

A video of the moose showed her running through a mall parking lot nearby.

On Sunday, police posted an update that Martha had spent the night in the area and had since "left the area on her own accord."