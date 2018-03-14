A few of Sudbury's most recognizable faces will be delivering meals to seniors in need next week.

Meals on Wheels Sudbury is participating in an annual North America-wide campaign called March for Meals.

The goal is to raise awareness of the meal delivery service by getting prominent members of the community involved.

"If our councillors and our mayor are willing to come out and show support, it really shows the public that these services are important," Ashley Paajanen, the manager of operations for Meals on Wheels Sudbury, said.

Mayor Brian Bigger, Ward 8 Councillor Al Sizer and Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas will all be pitching in for the campaign, along with North East Local Health Integration Network CEO Jeremy Stevenson.

Staff and players from the Sudbury Spartans will also be volunteering throughout the week.

Operations manager Ashley Paajanen says Meals on Wheels sees an influx of clients during the holiday season. (Marina Von Stackelberg/CBC)

Service supports local seniors

Paajanen said Meals on Wheels is vital for many seniors in the community, especially during the cold and often long winters.

"Our services allow people to stay in their own homes and receive a hot, healthy meal without needing to brave the cold," she said.

"Also our volunteers, when they go and they see our clients, it may be the only person that they see in a day. So it does provide them with a little bit of social interaction."

Paajanen added that the organization is currently looking for donations to help offset rising expenses.

"With the cost of food that's been increasing and the cost of gas that's been increasing, and also the cost of staffing...basically all of our costs are going up and we don't want to push that cost onto the clients."