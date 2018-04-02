Spring has officially arrived in northeastern Ontario but some may be wondering where the maple syrup is.

Tracy Seguin and her husband are fourth generation sugar makers located in Lavigne.

Late last week, she says sap finally started flowing from the trees.

"In most years, we have made syrup sometime in March," she said.

It's supposed to be that sweet time of year. When thoughts turn to spring and maple syrup. Tracy Seguin from Lavigne will tell us how the season is going, and so far it's off to a slow start. Tracy spoke with the CBC's Markus Schwabe about her syrup farm. 7:17

"The earliest we've ever made it is March 9. Most of the time we'll start somewhere between the 10th and the 20th of March."

Seguin says in 2014, they didn't start making syrup until April.

She says maple production is a great way to say goodbye to the previous season.

"Because we've been in winter, we've been through those areas of death and now this is the trees coming back to life," she said.

"So it's a great, great celebration of spring."

It's also a great celebration of an award winning product. In 2016, maple syrup produced by the Seguins won the world champion syrup makers competition. Last year at the Royal Winter Fair, their product was the premier exhibitor.

"I think what it represents is that we produce a quality product," she said.