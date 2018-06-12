Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Sudbury man, 31, with manslaughter after a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Highway 17 near Lively on May 28.

He's also charged with two counts of operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision that happened about 5 p.m. that day.

A passenger in one of those vehicles, a 71 year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say three other people were taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.