Manitoulin student helps stop potential threat to Polish school

A high school student in Billings Township may have stopped a threat to a school in Poland.

Provincial Police said they were alerted to the threat after the student told school staff about comments made by a player during an online gaming chat.

The comments made by the player related to the safety of a school in Gdansk, a city northwest of Warsaw.

OPP then worked with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Interpol to alert Polish authorities, who investigated the threat.

In a statement released today, OPP Detective Inspector Todd Proulx, Manager of Criminal Operations in North East Region said, "I am pleased that a member of the public came forward to warn police about a potential school violence threat."

"Although this incident was international, police organizations work together around the world to maintain public safety".

Police are also reminding gamers to report any suspicious comments made online.