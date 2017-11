A man is in custody after a police chase earlier today.

It ended with an SUV up on the curb at the corner of Mackenzie and Kathleen Streets.

Police say officers were involved in the pursuit after reports of a vehicle being driven erratically.

The man is facing multiple traffic violations. Police are asking for any witnesses or people whose vehicles sustained damage to call police.

Annyse Ranger took this video of the SUV in downtown Sudbury.