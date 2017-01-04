A 49-year-old MacDougall Township man is facing mischief charges after he struck a passing snow plow.

Provincial Police said on December 16, a municipal snow plow was flagged down by the suspect. When the plow stopped, the suspect struck the vehicle's mirror, causing the damage.

On the day of the incident, around 25 centimetres of snow had accumulated on the ground, according to Environment Canada.

The accused will appear in a Parry Sound court January 19.