The hospice in Sudbury is celebrating ten years of palliative care, and with a newly-announced boost of $2 million. Maison McCulloch plans to expand services for those who want to end their lives close to home. The money is coming from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund.

Executive Director Leo Therrien says 1500 people have been through the hospice's doors.

With the planned expansion, he hopes to increase access and offer new options and programs for those who are ill and their caregivers.

Therrien says the money will go to create 10 beds. Three will be dedicated for additional adult end-of-care services.

Six will be for short-stay respite beds. Therrien says those are for people who need some some attention for things like adjusting medication, but who will return home after their stay. There is also money for education and support.

"With our short stay respite care beds the plan is for when caregivers come with their loved ones, the plan is to put in education and training programs for them to give them the tools to go back home and take care of their loved ones," says Therrien.

A children's suite will also be built. Until that happens, children are being cared for alongside adults.

Leo Therrien is the executive director of the hospice in Sudbury, Maison McCulloch (CBC)

"What we want is to give them some privacy because families will stay here 24-7 with their loved ones so we want to make sure they have the extra space, and their own living area." he says.

The money will even allow for an extension to the boardwalk on the lake where Maison McCulloch is located.

The Chair of the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, Michael Gravelle says the investment is important to ensure those who need end-of-life care in Sudbury can receive the support they need closer to home.

Sudbury MPP Glen Thibeault says the expansion will give the hospice the means to address the complexities of palliative care.