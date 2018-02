Greater Sudbury police are searching for two men after an attack in the New Sudbury Shopping Centre last night.

Police said a 45-year-old Sudbury man was treated for injuries after being sprayed with mace or pepper spray around 7:15 p.m., but no further details on the weapon were given.

The man was treated by EMS staff after the incident.

Police say they have not made any arrests, and are combing through video footage for the two men.