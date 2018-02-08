A 51-year old man in Greater Sudbury was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple counts of child luring following a cybercrime investigation by the Greater Sudbury Police Services.

Police said between July 2016 and January 2018, the man was luring teenagers on the internet.

He's accused of photographing a 16-year-old and sharing it, as well as making and distributing child pornography.

Police say the man is charged with the following:

Luring a child under 18 years of age

Luring a child under 16 years of age (4 counts)

Indecent act (4 counts)

Making child pornography

Distributing child pornography

According to police, computers and data storage devices were seized from a Sudbury residence and will undergo a computer forensic examination.

The accused, who has not been named, is expected in bail court today.