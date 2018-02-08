A 51-year old man in Greater Sudbury was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple counts of child luring following a cybercrime investigation by the Greater Sudbury Police Services.
Police said between July 2016 and January 2018, the man was luring teenagers on the internet.
He's accused of photographing a 16-year-old and sharing it, as well as making and distributing child pornography.
Police say the man is charged with the following:
- Luring a child under 18 years of age
- Luring a child under 16 years of age (4 counts)
- Indecent act (4 counts)
- Making child pornography
- Distributing child pornography
According to police, computers and data storage devices were seized from a Sudbury residence and will undergo a computer forensic examination.
The accused, who has not been named, is expected in bail court today.