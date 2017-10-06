Laurentian University professors will be back on the payroll tomorrow.

More than 360 full time and 200 sessional professors have ratified their new contract with 97 per cent in favour. The terms of that agreement were worked out early Friday between their union and the school.

The teachers had been on strike for 10 days.

James Ketchum, president of the Laurentian University Faculty Association (LUFA) spoke with CBC News shortly after the votes were tallied.

Laurentian University Faculty Association president Jim Ketchen stands at the union's pickline Thursday morning. (Erik White/CBC)

He said details of the contract won't be released until after the Laurentian University board of governors have a chance to vote on the deal.

However Ketchum said the terms were very well received by LUFA members, when they were presented to the professors during two information sessions on Friday.

The turnout for the first meeting was impressive, said Ketchum. He attributes that to the energy his members gathered while they were on the picket line.

"This shows that the administration and the board of governors heard the faculty, and have responded to the concerns. This positions the university in a positive way going forward," Ketchum said.

Full house at @lufappul ratification meeting pic.twitter.com/vcuydJGZsj — @AlbrechtS_H

The board of governors is expected to vote on the agreement on Tuesday.

"I am pleased that both bargaining teams have reached an agreement that fulfills the needs of our faculty and the university," said interim Laurentian President Pierre Zundel in a statement.

"Now we can all get back to providing a world-class education to our students."

Pierre Zundel is the interim president of Laurentian University in Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Students at the campus in Barrie will return to classes on Tuesday. However, next week is reading break for the students at the Sudbury campus. Those students will return to classes on October 16th.

Professors will be back in their offices next week, but there will be no teaching due to the break.