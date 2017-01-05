A delegation from Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ont. is planning a trip to remote communities in Mongolia this year.

The group, consisting of 28 professors and students, is slated to offer humanitarian relief to nomadic communities who do not have access to government services in the country.

"So we're going to go in there and use some of our facilities and our students to help them with dental hygiene, teach them how to brush their teeth and set them up with maybe some glass and eye wear," said Jim Little, the co-lead of the project.

"Just help them out in that sort of capacity."

Little, who is with the outdoor leadership program at the university, said the group also plans to bring supplies to set up better water distribution for the area.

The group is still looking for donations to help pay for the trip to the far western region of Mongolia, near the borders of Russia, China and Kazakhstan, which is projected to be about $200,000.

Where they plan to go, Little said, the local residents live in extreme poverty, and are largely made up of nomadic heardsmen.

"Cinder block or mud-like houses, or canvas covered structures which they live in and they just don't have the services," he said.

Aside from the humanitarian efforts, Little said the group also plans to do some hiking in the mountains.

If the delegation can raise enough money, it plans to leave for Mongolia on May 20.