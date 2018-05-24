Architects from around the world are getting ready to head to Italy, including two students from Laurentian University.

The 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale starts this weekend and will showcase architecture from around the world, including Canada.

Laurentian University students Krystel Clark from Montreal Lake Cree Nation in northern Saskatchewan and Bohdana Innes from Moose Cree First Nation have been chosen to take part as cultural hosts.

"It's the first time … that an Indigenous architecture pavilion from Canada has been represented there," Clark said.

"So it's the first time that we get to explain the histories and stuff as well. Canada was chosen to represent the U.S. and Canada, which is Turtle Island."

The two students applied for the opportunity and were chosen to take part.

Innes says her formal education is allowing her to learn about architecture and her own culture.

"It wasn't until I got to Laurentian when I was actually able to experience Indigenous architecture," she said.

"So I'm really figuring out what Cree is and learning my history and background while I'm at school and actually immersing myself into more Indigenous architecture."

Clarke and Innes will spend two months at the event. It starts this Saturday and runs until November.