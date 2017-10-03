As the professors' strike at Laurentian University stretches into its sixth day, several dozen students joined faculty members on the picket line at the main campus on Ramsey Lake Road, carrying placards and raising their voices at passing vehicles.
At the McEwen School of Architecture downtown, students have also built a sculpture in support of LUFA, the professors' union.
The support is welcome, said LUFA president James Ketchen, and completely of the students' own planning. He doesn't think professors or administration are going out of their way to influence students' opinions during the strike.
"Is there a little bit of a competition....to win the hearts and minds of the students? No, I don't think so," Ketchen said.
Laurentian student Harrison Lane says there's a big reason why he's backing the professors.
"It's an act of solidarity with the profs who at the end of the day just want to teach us and we just want to learn," Lane said.
"The administration walked away from the table at the 11th hour of the negotiations."
Today, these signs (and the students holding them) are everything. #laurentianStudents #LUsolidarity #weareone pic.twitter.com/hSMEO5oBci— Aaron™ (@aaron_lucs) October 2, 2017
Laurentian administration has said both sides walked away from the bargaining table last week, however the university tabled a new offer over the weekend.
Both sides have said the new offer will get them back to the bargaining table as early as today.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.