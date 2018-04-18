A volunteer at the Louis Street Association in Sudbury says people who live in social housing are afraid to speak out.

A week ago, the neighbourhood group was evicted from the space it had been using for social programming.

The complexes on Louis Street are owned by Greater Sudbury Housing Corporation, which provides geared to income housing.

Linda Hachez volunteers with the association, teaching kids how to garden and cook. She says since the group was formed in 2010, it had been using space in a basement of one of the complexes. She says at the end of last year the group was told to move to another space, which it would be sharing with another agency.

The Louis Street Association had only been in the new space since January, when it was evicted April 6.

Gardening season ruined for children

Hachez says when the group was evicted all its equipment was tossed in a bin and left outside. Even if the group finds a new space soon, Hachez says their gardening program is ruined for this year.

"A: they don't have a space. B: half of the equipment is in the new premises, half is in the container they they put their belongings into so we couldn't possibly round up enough equipment to do it," she said.

Hachez said she donated a couple hundred dollars worth of grow shelves and grow lights to the association, and they're not sure where they are now.

CBC News attempted to speak to several residents of Louis Street who work with the neighbourhood group, but they declined to go on record. Hachez said many people in social housing are afraid to speak out.

She teaches gardening to other social housing groups in the city, and says they are all fearful of losing their housing if they speak up or complain.

"Yes, it's true. They're terrified," Hachez said.

"I've never lived in [social] housing so if they're fearful of something and they say no 'we can't do that because of housing' I go 'You guys need to question that.' But they're too frightened."

She hopes a resolution to the dispute can be found soon.



"This whole thing is hurting my heart because [the group] does so much good for the community, and the volunteers are just so dedicated at making things better for all those kids and families," Hachez said.

A repeat of 1990s eviction in Birkdale

Cate Burns lives on Louis Street. In the 90's she lived in social housing on Second Avenue when a community group there was evicted without warning. (Angela Gemmill/CBC ) Meanwhile, a resident of Louis Street, who lives in the apartments, says the group's eviction is reminiscent of a similar situation that happened 20 years ago in social housing in the Minnow Lake community.

Cate Burns says in the mid 1990s she lived in social housing off Second Avenue, formerly known as Birkdale Village. It's also owned by Greater Sudbury Housing Corporation.

She says at the time they had a thriving community group, that was abruptly evicted from its space and all its belongings thrown in a dumpster. They were not given an alternate space.

"The way that it was dismantled was very disrespectful. They did not give anybody warning or try to distribute the properties to tenants of the village at all," Burns said.

"I was one of the librarians and we had just gotten a donation of 50-60 books, new books for that clubhouse, but it was all taken away very abruptly."

"[Greater Sudbury Housing Corporation] said they wanted the unit to rent. There was a housing shortage," she added.

Burns says she's not fearful of losing her housing this time around, but in the 90s she didn't speak up.

"I think I was more afraid of losing my housing at that time. You're more vulnerable with children," she said.

Mandate for high density housing

Burns says she's seen the positive impact the Louis Street Association has had on the neighbourhood, and says she hopes the group can continue.

Residents of Louis Street say the Louis Street Association brings neighbours together, as seen here at this summer party from 2017. (Supplied/Linda Hachez) She also wants to see a mandate that requires community groups to have designated space in high density housing.

"My stance is, if you have a certain density of housing there must be a meeting place for the tenants," Burns said. However, she was unsure if this exists in Sudbury.

"I loved Birkdale. I raised my children there. And I love Sudbury, and it can do better."

City councillor Joscelyne Landry-Altmann, who is the ward councillor for Louis Street, says she is working to open up talks between the neighbourhood group and Sudbury Housing.

CBC News contacted Greater Sudbury Housing, and they say they have no comment.