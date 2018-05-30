The Louis Street Community Association in Sudbury has a home again.

After being evicted from the basement of a unit on Louis Street, the group has the keys to another basement, this one a few doors down at 166 Louis Street.

Greater Sudbury Housing Corporation, which operates the geared-to-income units on Louis Street, evicted the LSCA in April for for allegedly breaking rules set out in an agreement between the two groups.

In a GSHC document obtained by CBC News, the organization cites allegations that the volunteer group made alterations to the space without permission.

The document also said the group failed to get permission for the alterations from Better Beginnings, Better Futures, another community group that shared the space, and behaved in a harassing manner toward BBBF staff.

The accusations against the group, and specifically against June Davis, the LSCA's organizer, prompted Councillor Joscelyne Landry-Altmann to lead the charge to get the two groups to sit down and hammer out a deal.