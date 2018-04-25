Further details have emerged in the eviction of a neighbourhood group on Louis Street.

The Louis Street Community Association hasn't been able to run its programs since earlier this month, when permission for use of space was terminated by Greater Sudbury Housing Corporation.

The volunteer-led community group moved into a shared multi-level townhouse in January, but the group's permission to use the premise was withdrawn Apr. 5.

Volunteers say at that time the group's belongings were put in a storage bin outside and programming has remained on hold until a new location can be found.

CBC News has acquired documents connected to the dispute.

Two volunteers with the Louis Street Association, including the community coordinator, signed a letter of understanding Jan. 11, 2018 which outlined rules, regulations, obligations and parameters for the group to use the space at 159 Louis St. at townhouse 224.

Association responds

In a letter from Apr. 5, which terminates the groups use of the space, Greater Sudbury Housing accuses the association of breaching the terms of its signed agreement to use the space. The document cites allegations of making alterations to the space without permission, failing to get permission from the other group that shared the space and acting in a harassing manner toward staff of other group.

Further documents, also obtained by CBC News, show a response from the Louis Street Association. This letter to Sudbury Housing addresses or disputes each one of the accusations listed against the group.

For example, the group says it did not get written agreement from the other group to paint the space. The letter goes on to say volunteers with the association were told by the city's housing manager they only needed permission from the landlord. They also say the painting happened during March break when the other group was not occupying the space.

Notice to Louis Street residents

Then last week Greater Sudbury Housing Corporation distributed notifications to residents within its complexes on Louis Street. This letter states that the corporation is working with the community group and the city to find alternative solutions.

It also encourages residents to participate in the Louis Street Association, and that Greater Sudbury Housing Corporation "will continue to do everything possible to be a partner in the success of your community."

Programming from the group remains on hold, and no new space has been found.