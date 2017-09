The trial for prominent Sudbury businessman Gerry Lougheed begins in a Cedar Street courtroom today.

Lougheed is charged with bribing Andrew Olivier, a former Liberal candidate, to stay out of the 2015 Sudbury byelection.

He will stand trial along with former Liberal party CEO Pat Sorbara, who is charged with bribing Olivier to stay out of the race and for bribing former NDP MP Glenn Thibeault to defect to the Ontario Liberals.