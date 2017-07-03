Six hikers were rescued on Saturday in the Onaping high falls area by Greater Sudbury Police.

The group got disoriented along the popular Greater Sudbury, Ont. trails after losing sight of Highway 144, according to staff sergeant Daryl Adams.

The lost hikers called police around 3:45 p.m. after six hours of being in the bush.

They will not be facing a fine for their rescue.

The group was found in good health, but Adams said they did not have food or water and their phones were on low battery.

Bring more water, snacks than you need

"It doesn't hurt to carry a little booster pack," Adams said.

"You're taking a lot of pictures. You might be doing video of wildlife. You want to support and back up your phone. You want to keep that charged."

It took police around 30 minutes to find the group, according to Adams.

He recommends people start hiking short distances, stay in a group, and bring more food and water than needed.

"A simple little water bottle sometimes isn't enough once you start moving, and some snacks are always a good idea," Adams said.

"We like to tell people don't overburden yourself. Just carry the essentials. What you need and start small."