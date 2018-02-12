Ontario Provincial Police say that a registered sex offender who walked away from a Kingston, Ont. halfway house in 2013 while serving a sentence for a sex-related crime, was found in San Bernardino, California.

Police said its OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad and Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) had been seeking extradition of the 49-year-old man Cochrane man— who has familial ties to Fort Albany, Timmins and Cochrane — since 2016.

Police said the man has an "extensive" criminal history, including four convictions for sex-related crimes committed in London, Ont.

In 2008, he was declared a long-term offender by the court due to his on-going risk to reoffend, police said.

In 2015, he was discovered by ROPE officers in San Bernardino after being arrested by local Sheriff's office for a "petty crime."

The man originally lobbied an American court to have his extradition reversed, but lost his case.

OPP transported him to Ottawa, where he will face charges of breach of a long-term supervision order, and failing to comply with the Sex Offender Information Registry Act.