The provincial government says it is providing funding for 232 long-term care beds for several nursing homes across northeastern Ontario.

In Sudbury, 54 of those beds will be placed at Extendicare York.

Two nursing homes in Sault Ste. Marie are getting beds, including 68 for Mauna Kaihla Koti and 20 for Extendicare Inc.

In North Bay, Waters Edge is getting 12 beds.

Temiskaming Lodge in Haileybury will get 46 and 32 beds will go to Weeneebayko Area Health Authority in Moosonee.

"These beds will help address the hospital pressures in Sudbury and will address the long wait list for long-term care," Tim Lukenda, president and CEO of Extendicare said.

"In addition, they will facilitate the redevelopment of our older homes like Extendicare York so that we can provide our residents with dignity and privacy that they deserve."