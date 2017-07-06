Politicians, residents and others are mourning the loss of a man who left an impression on Sudbury's political scene.
Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas said former mayor John Rodriguez was a mentor, and someone she looked up to.
"John spent his entire life in the service, whether it was teaching or being an MP or being our mayor," she said.
"I learned a lot from him: how to do public service, how to approach people, how to be of service and mainly how to see things through their eyes and how to listen to your constituents in a way that can inform how you can be a better civil servant, a better MPP."
Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger said Rodriguez was a man who had a deep understanding of his constituents.
"He understood the community well and the mining industry well," Bigger said. " I think the mining industry will always remember him as someone who challenged them and really just wanted to do the best for the community."
RIP John Rodriguez a fiery and faithful servant of the people of the north and working class people everywhere. https://t.co/I6aMlGkrU6— Charlie Angus NDP (@CharlieAngusNDP) July 5, 2017
The visitation will be held on Monday, July 10 at Lougheed Funeral Home on Regent Street. The funeral is set for Tuesday, July 11 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church on Walford Road.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.