Politicians, residents and others are mourning the loss of a man who left an impression on Sudbury's political scene.

Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas said former mayor John Rodriguez was a mentor, and someone she looked up to.

"John spent his entire life in the service, whether it was teaching or being an MP or being our mayor," she said.

"I learned a lot from him: how to do public service, how to approach people, how to be of service and mainly how to see things through their eyes and how to listen to your constituents in a way that can inform how you can be a better civil servant, a better MPP."

Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger said Rodriguez was a man who had a deep understanding of his constituents.

"He understood the community well and the mining industry well," Bigger said. " I think the mining industry will always remember him as someone who challenged them and really just wanted to do the best for the community."

RIP John Rodriguez a fiery and faithful servant of the people of the north and working class people everywhere. https://t.co/I6aMlGkrU6 — Charlie Angus NDP (@CharlieAngusNDP) July 5, 2017

The visitation will be held on Monday, July 10 at Lougheed Funeral Home on Regent Street. The funeral is set for Tuesday, July 11 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church on Walford Road.