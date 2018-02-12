Lively's Megan Duhamel won a gold medal with partner Eric Radford in the team competition free skate Sunday, as local Olympians continued to compete in PyeongChang.

Duhamel will be skating again Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m.

North Bay's Tyler Nicholson came in 7th during the men's slopestyle snowboarding event, scoring 76.41. Fellow Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris won silver and bronze, respectively, in the event.

Sudbury's Devon Kershaw came in 36th in the men's 30 kilometre skiathalon, which was dominated by the Norwegians.

Rebecca Johnston, also from Sudbury, scored two goals in a 5-0 win against the Olympic athletes from Russia.

Johnston and her hockey teammates will be in action again on Tuesday at 2:40 a.m. against Finland.