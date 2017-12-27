If you're planning to claim a $25 gift card from Loblaws, you might want to think about paying it forward.

Last week, the grocery chain announced it would offer the gift cards to apologize for its role bread price-fixing.

Some people suggested donating those cards to local food banks, and the idea quickly gathered steam on social media.

​Dan Xilon, Executive Director of the Sudbury Food Bank, thinks donating the gift cards is a great idea. The food bank often passes on gift cards and cash donations to smaller community food banks.

"We would use the gift cards to make purchases and distribute to the regular member agencies and food banks that we belong to," Xilon said. "So that they can make the purchases in their local communities to assist them with the food they need, when they need it."

An influx of gift cards donated to the food bank could make a huge difference in the community, he said.

"Certainly we could take true advantage of the gift cards if people wish to do this," Xilon said. "And I think that potentially this could have a humongous impact on the quality of fresh produce, milk and dairy products we have in the food banks."

You can register for a Loblaws gift card starting on January 8.