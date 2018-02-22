Two Toronto-area women are facing charges after police found a loaded firearm in their vehicle.

Last Friday night, OPP pulled over a vehicle on Highway 69 south of Sudbury for stunt driving.

Police investigated and found a loaded gun inside as well as marijuana.

A 23-year-old woman from Vaughan and a 24-year-old woman from Toronto were both arrested and charged with possession of a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.

The driver was also charged with excessive speeding and her vehicle was impounded and licence suspended for a week.

Both are set to appear in court next month.